Inform Lykos merges with Pink Post in Romania and plans BVB listing

The local subsidiary of Greek group Inform Lykos, a leader in Romania in the printed products market, absorbed by merger the private postal operator Pink Post, the main competitor of the public company Romanian Post, with plans to list the shares of the resulting company on Bucharest Stock Exchange according to Profit.ro.

Inform Lykos holds 50.1% of the company resulting from its merger with Pink Post.

Pink Post is a company set up by Romanian entrepreneur Octavian Radu, better known for the Diverta bookshop chain. He explains that the deal is a vertical integration, not a mere sale. The management will remain the same.

Pink Post has a territorial network of 60 branches in the most important cities in Romania, over 1,500 employees and a fleet of about 200 vehicles.

Active in Romania since 2001, Greek group Inform Lykos is the leader in the printed products market, also providing business process outsourcing services for companies. The company has 8 production units, 1,350 employees and about 3,000 customers in over 50 markets.

In 2013, following an investment of EUR 25 mln, it opened a facility for the manufacture of cards in Bucharest.

(Photo source: Pink Post)