Industrial production, up 4% in Romania in first half

Romania’s industrial production increased by 4% in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2017.

The manufacturing industry was the main contributor, with a 5.1% growth rate, while the mining industry was up 2.5%. The energy industry recorded a 1.6% decline in the same period, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In June, the industrial production was up 4.6% compared to June 2017, due to a 5.3% increase in the manufacturing industry and a 5.1% increase in the mining industry. The energy industry declined by 0.7% in June.

