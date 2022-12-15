Macro

Industrial activity stagnates on average in Romania amid high energy prices

15 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The industrial output index in Romania posted a marginal 0.1% YoY contraction and an encouraging 3.4% YoY advance for the manufacturing industries – but some sectors were severely hit by the energy prices while those gaining ground are not many.

Thus, the output in the chemical industry plunged by 21.6% YoY in January-October, according to data published by the statistics office INS, and the output in the metallurgy sector contracted by 12.2% YoY in the same period.

The automobile industry posted a flattish performance with a 0.3% YoY decline in the 10-month period, while the fabrication of other transport means (tramways is a good example given the activity of local producer Astra) posted a 7.2% YoY advance.

Oil processing has recovered from last year’s outage of Rompetrol Rafinare and posted a robust 10.5% YoY advance.

Even the robust sector of construction materials manufacturing posted a slight 0.2% YoY decline, visibly caused by the rising prices.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Industrial activity stagnates on average in Romania amid high energy prices

15 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The industrial output index in Romania posted a marginal 0.1% YoY contraction and an encouraging 3.4% YoY advance for the manufacturing industries – but some sectors were severely hit by the energy prices while those gaining ground are not many.

Thus, the output in the chemical industry plunged by 21.6% YoY in January-October, according to data published by the statistics office INS, and the output in the metallurgy sector contracted by 12.2% YoY in the same period.

The automobile industry posted a flattish performance with a 0.3% YoY decline in the 10-month period, while the fabrication of other transport means (tramways is a good example given the activity of local producer Astra) posted a 7.2% YoY advance.

Oil processing has recovered from last year’s outage of Rompetrol Rafinare and posted a robust 10.5% YoY advance.

Even the robust sector of construction materials manufacturing posted a slight 0.2% YoY decline, visibly caused by the rising prices.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania