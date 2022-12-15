Industrial activity stagnates on average in Romania amid high energy prices

The industrial output index in Romania posted a marginal 0.1% YoY contraction and an encouraging 3.4% YoY advance for the manufacturing industries – but some sectors were severely hit by the energy prices while those gaining ground are not many.

Thus, the output in the chemical industry plunged by 21.6% YoY in January-October, according to data published by the statistics office INS, and the output in the metallurgy sector contracted by 12.2% YoY in the same period.

The automobile industry posted a flattish performance with a 0.3% YoY decline in the 10-month period, while the fabrication of other transport means (tramways is a good example given the activity of local producer Astra) posted a 7.2% YoY advance.

Oil processing has recovered from last year’s outage of Rompetrol Rafinare and posted a robust 10.5% YoY advance.

Even the robust sector of construction materials manufacturing posted a slight 0.2% YoY decline, visibly caused by the rising prices.

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)