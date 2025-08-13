Justice

Individuals who claimed influence over officials at the Romanian Consulate in Odessa wanted in Moldova

13 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two individuals who received sums of money claiming to facilitate the acquisition of Romanian citizenship were convicted in absentia on Monday, August 11, in Chișinău for influence peddling and are wanted by Moldovan authorities.

The two told citizens of the Russian Federation that they had influence over officials at the Romanian Consulate in Odesa and at the National Authority for Citizenship in Bucharest. They allegedly demanded and received EUR 15,000 per adult and EUR 7,000 per child to facilitate the process, according to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Moldova

In total, the two allegedly earned more than EUR 170,000 by promising Romanian citizenship to Russians between 2016 and 2018.

“The money was intended to make (Romanian officials) accept the submission of files for the reacquisition of Romanian citizenship by Russian citizens, so that the files would be processed as a priority and not in the order of their registration,” prosecutors stated.

One of the defendants would find potential clients and send the documents to the other, who “ensured the alleged influence over consular officials.” 

One of the men was sentenced to six years in prison for influence peddling, of which three years were suspended, with a probation period of three years. The other defendant received seven years and six months in prison, of which three years and nine months were suspended, with the same probation period.

Both lost the right to offer consultancy for obtaining public documents. They are now wanted fugitives. 

The court also ordered the confiscation of EUR 15,000 from the first and EUR 50,000 from the second.

The sentence may be appealed to the Chișinău Court of Appeal, Central Division, within 15 days. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Individuals who claimed influence over officials at the Romanian Consulate in Odessa wanted in Moldova

13 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two individuals who received sums of money claiming to facilitate the acquisition of Romanian citizenship were convicted in absentia on Monday, August 11, in Chișinău for influence peddling and are wanted by Moldovan authorities.

The two told citizens of the Russian Federation that they had influence over officials at the Romanian Consulate in Odesa and at the National Authority for Citizenship in Bucharest. They allegedly demanded and received EUR 15,000 per adult and EUR 7,000 per child to facilitate the process, according to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Moldova

In total, the two allegedly earned more than EUR 170,000 by promising Romanian citizenship to Russians between 2016 and 2018.

“The money was intended to make (Romanian officials) accept the submission of files for the reacquisition of Romanian citizenship by Russian citizens, so that the files would be processed as a priority and not in the order of their registration,” prosecutors stated.

One of the defendants would find potential clients and send the documents to the other, who “ensured the alleged influence over consular officials.” 

One of the men was sentenced to six years in prison for influence peddling, of which three years were suspended, with a probation period of three years. The other defendant received seven years and six months in prison, of which three years and nine months were suspended, with the same probation period.

Both lost the right to offer consultancy for obtaining public documents. They are now wanted fugitives. 

The court also ordered the confiscation of EUR 15,000 from the first and EUR 50,000 from the second.

The sentence may be appealed to the Chișinău Court of Appeal, Central Division, within 15 days. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 August 2025
Defense
Germany deploys Eurofighters to Romania for eight-month NATO air policing mission
13 August 2025
Cluj Napoca
Smoking ban enforced in Cluj-Napoca’s parks, bus stops and sports facilities
13 August 2025
Culture
Romanian village to host museum of local, global traditional whistles
13 August 2025
Politics
US Department of State criticizes Romania over cancelled presidential elections in human rights report
13 August 2025
M&A
Media group Titluri Quality takes over major news website G4Media in Romania
13 August 2025
Macro
Romanian finance minister orders integrity checks on large companies with overdue tax debts
13 August 2025
Society
Over 200,000 tourists expected on Romanian seaside for St. Mary’s mini-break - busiest weekend of the season
13 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president reaffirms support for Ukraine in call with Zelensky, to visit Kyiv this autumn