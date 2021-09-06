Romanian real estate developer Impact drafts EUR 1.4 bln investment strategy by 2027

Real estate developer Impact Contractor & Developer (IMP) plans to build residential neighbourhoods with an estimated market value of over EUR 1.4 bln (plus VAT), the company announced in a development strategy document filed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), where its shares are listed.

The 2022-2027 strategy also includes the construction of a hotel and small shopping centres.

Impact, a company owned by the man of work Gheorghe Iaciu, plans to build about 7,800 new homes on the land it already owns, according to the development strategy quoted by Economica.net. Another 4,500 homes could be built on land that the developer has identified but has not yet purchased.

The largest project of the company that would be started next year is the one in Prelungirea Ghencea, where it owns a land of 26 hectares and for which it recently obtained the urbanism certificate.

A five-star hotel worth EUR 40 mln is also planned for development in the capital city.

Impact has a market capitalisation of RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln).

(Photo source: Shutterstock)