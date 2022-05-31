Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 08:20
Macro

IMF team begins virtual annual Article IV Consultations with Romania

31 May 2022
A team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by the head of the IMF mission for Romania, Jan Kees Martijn, will visit Bucharest virtually, between May 10 and 28, for the annual analysis of the Romanian economy, known under the name of the Article IV Consultation, Agerpres reported. 

Romania will not rely on agreements with the IMF during the term of this Government, minister of finance Adrian Caciu stressed after a meeting with the lawmakers on May 30.

"The IMF team will discuss with the Romanian authorities about economic policies and developments. Virtual meetings will be held with officials from the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank of Romania, other government agencies, as well as representatives of the business environment and NGOs," according to a release of the fund.

At the end of the visit, the mission will present the conclusions of the visit.

Jan Kees Martijn is currently Head of Mission for Romania and Serbia, Head of the South-East Division of the European Department, and until recently was Head of Mission for Albania. Prior to joining the IMF, Jan Kees Martijn was a professor of international economics at the University of Amsterdam.

Currently, Romania does not have an ongoing financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund, but the financial institution evaluates the evolution of the Romanian economy annually, based on the consultations on Article IV. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

14 April 2022
WB's president David Malpass meets Romanian president Klaus Iohannis
14 April 2022
WB's president David Malpass meets Romanian president Klaus Iohannis
