Romanian FinMin assures IMF that budget deficit will stay under 3%

Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Romania will maintain the budget deficit under 3%.

Teodorovici had a meeting in Washington with IMF’s director for Europe, Poul Thomsen. He assured the IMF official that the measures the Government plans for this year will ensure the country’s sustainable economic growth in 2018 and the following years, local News.ro reported.

“Romania is going in the right direction and has resumed the economic growth based on investments,” Teodorovici told Thomsen.

The finance minister also had a meeting with the World Bank’s vice president for Europe and Central Asia Cyrill Muller. They analyzed the World Bank’s investment portfolio in Romania and talked about the project to modernize the tax agency ANAF, which will continue in a form that will be revised by the Finance Ministry to provide quality services for the taxpayers.

