IKEA reopens Bucharest stores on May 15

Swedish group IKEA, one of the first retailers to voluntarily suspend operations as a preventive measure at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, will reopen its stores in Bucharest on Friday, May 15.

IKEA Romania will organize its stores to apply all recommended safety measures, such as physical distancing, wearing protective equipment, and daily disinfection of premises.

"We are happy to see that the situation in the region is improving and that, after Zagreb and Belgrade, we can reopen our stores in Romania. We thank all our employees who carried out their activity with completely new tasks to be able to serve our customers in a new way in this situation. Given that human health and safety is our priority, we want to reopen in a responsible way, where our customers and employees feel safe to buy and work. In this sense, we will continue to apply all the safety measures and recommendations that we followed during the temporary closure period," said Violeta Nenita, IKEA Romania Market Manager.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)