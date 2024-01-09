IKANOS: How to put “Weight Loss” the last time on Resolution’s List. How 3 women managed to lose between 10 and 25 kg and maintain their weight

News from Companies

January is traditionally the month of resolutions, and among the most common goals are those related to weight loss. However, losing weight is often a recurring resolution, indicating that most diets are not effective in the long term. The fittech platform IKANOS brings a different perspective, focusing on a sustainable weight loss program based on adopting a healthy lifestyle.

IKANOS highlights 3 real stories of women who successfully lost between 10 and 25 kg and maintained their weight, aiming to inspire and guide those who have set out to lose weight in 2024 towards a healthy lifestyle and long-term weight maintenance.

Launched in 2021 by Natalia and Dragos Cotrus with the firm mission to change how Romanians approach health and achieving optimal weight, the Ikanos fittech platform has helped over 3000 people lose weight in a healthy, sustainable manner.

"In Romania, according to the latest WHO report, almost 60% of people are overweight, and the majority of those who follow a diet fail to maintain their optimal weight in the long term. That's where the idea for the project came from when we realized the huge gap between what it means to lose weight sustainably and healthily and the multitude of incorrect, false, or simply exaggerated information from mass media sources. From the beginning, IKANOS relies entirely on science and scientific studies and stands out with an integrated and flexible approach to achieving optimal weight, focusing on a mind-body alliance," emphasizes Natalia Cotrus, co-founder of the IKANOS fittech platform.

IKANOS targets an educated audience, both male and female, of all ages. Currently, the platform addresses adults actively seeking to lose weight, with an average goal of losing 17 kilograms.

"Setting aside documented information and scientific studies, we know that what truly inspires us are experiences and stories we can identify with. For us, every weight loss story, every achieved goal, every year without the resolution 'to lose weight,' every transformation of lifestyle into a healthy one represents a success, joy, and strong motivation to continue what we do. We constantly encourage our clients to provide feedback, share how challenging their weight loss journey was, how they felt, what they would change, and what challenges they faced," adds Natalia Cotrus.

How 3 Women Lost Weight and Maintained It. Inspiring Stories.

Elena, 52 years old: Lost 25 kilograms and discovered joy in an active and balanced lifestyle.

“Since childhood, I've been in a constant battle with weight and the frustrations that came with it. My life was a carousel of emotions. I was always on a diet, whether it was with meat, eggs, minimal food, or protein shakes. I can't deny that each of them helped me to some extent in losing weight, but the end result was always new additional kilograms. I wasn't looking to lose weight quickly but to maintain it. I had been through so many diets, but none promised sustainable long-term weight loss, only quick results. When I discovered IKANOS, which promised exactly that, I signed up, without high expectations but very curious and enthusiastic. By the end of September, I weighed 68 kilograms. I lost 26 kilograms from March to September," says Elena.

According to Elena, the greatest achievement of this journey lies not in the number of kilograms she shed but in the significant change the weight loss program brought to her life, without dietary restrictions, in her lifestyle, and in self-confidence.

"At the end of the program, I had a completely different lifestyle, more balanced, healthier, more meaningful, and informed. Now I know which foods to choose, how to eat balanced; I've learned that I can eat what I like, the key is moderation. There are no restrictions leading to frustration. We're not looking for miraculous solutions but healthy habits. Now I have solid nutrition knowledge and new healthy habits contributing to my well-being," adds Elena.

Laura, 42 years old: Lost 10 kilograms and believes the success of a weight loss program means making choices that can be sustained every day, not just on good days.

"I was sure that I couldn't and didn't want to follow drastic diets, starve myself, or turn my life upside down. I was determined to shed those 10 kilograms, but I didn't know where and how to start, how to choose the path that would suit me. In a late-night internet scroll, I discovered a program that sounded completely different. I knew what famous diets promised, and they didn't tempt me at all. Taking small steps in my diet had always been difficult, but IKANOS, this program, promised something else," says Laura.

"I learned discipline, interesting information about nutrition, emotions, perseverance, and motivation from the daily lessons in the program. I learned to measure my food portions correctly. It convinced me of the importance of walking and incorporating sports into my life. I lost 10 kilograms in 10 weeks, and a year later, I'm proud that not even a single kilogram has returned, that I exercise daily, that I finally understand the benefits of walking or running in our lives. That I've acquired healthy habits and a balanced lifestyle," concludes Laura.

Ildi, 50 years old: Lost 20 kilograms, reshaped her life with new principles, and transformed from a shy person into an open and confident one.

"I wanted to lose weight, to feel good in my own skin, to look at myself in the mirror with pleasure. In my mind, I knew I had to stop gaining weight and start losing it. I was buying larger clothes to hide the accumulated weight gained slowly in recent years, and the back pain due to the extra kilograms was unbearable. The wake-up call came from the cardiologist who firmly told me that I had to lose weight and not claim I had no time. I joined the IKANOS program attracted by the fact that it wasn't a daily drastic regimen, starvation, or intense physical activity. I set a goal to lose 10 kilograms. I lost 20 kilograms in 6 months," says Ildi.

"I ate what I liked but in an orderly and thoughtful manner. I took my steps, did some exercise. For the first time, it seemed easy to me, that I wasn't pushing myself to exhaustion, that the program suited me, that the diet was flexible, and the exercises were well-explained. Gradually, I realized it was a total change; initially, I didn't believe I could lose weight. It started to please me, and I became more active, from a completely sedentary person to a more open one. I began to feel much better physically and mentally. IKANOS gave me an impetus; it was that click that unlocked my mind. The daily lessons provide information about nutrition, emotional eating, decoding emotions, and self-understanding," adds Ildi.

People enrolled in the IKANOS program receive information that can be applied immediately, a flexible meal plan, delicious recipes, a daily exercise program, support on the mobile app's chat, and daily progress tracking. The program is personalized based on a free profiling test available on the website.

About IKANOS

The fittech platform IKANOS was founded by Natalia and Dragos Cotrus in the fall of 2021, combining nutrition coaching with emotional management and technology, thus supporting permanent lifestyle changes. The platform is offered through an intuitive, easy-to-use mobile phone app integrated into daily life. IKANOS differentiates itself from other methods through its holistic approach. While weight loss essentially involves maintaining a caloric deficit, the IKANOS platform emphasizes the mind-body alliance, the building of healthy habits, and provides extensive support in the personal transformation process and achieving weight loss goals without imposing dietary restrictions.

