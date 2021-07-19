Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/19/2021 - 09:45
Politics

Hungary confirms support for Romania's Schengen membership

19 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry, in response to an internal dispute among Romanian politicians, said that "Hungary supports both the enlargement of the European Union and the expansion of the Schengen area," G4media.ro reported

"In addition to this fact, our state has a fruitful collaboration with Romania; it is our interest to maintain and develop good neighborly relations."

Last week, Stelian Ion, the Romanian minister of justice, accused the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR of backing Hungary's alleged opposition to Romania's Schengen membership. Ion alleged that UDMR blocks the justice reforms to prevent the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, an informal prerequisite for Romania to be accepted as a Schengen member.

The Romanian justice minister made the accusations irritated by UDMR's amendments to a bill aimed at dismantling a controversial section of prosecutors (SIIJ).

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/19/2021 - 09:45
Politics

Hungary confirms support for Romania's Schengen membership

19 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry, in response to an internal dispute among Romanian politicians, said that "Hungary supports both the enlargement of the European Union and the expansion of the Schengen area," G4media.ro reported

"In addition to this fact, our state has a fruitful collaboration with Romania; it is our interest to maintain and develop good neighborly relations."

Last week, Stelian Ion, the Romanian minister of justice, accused the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR of backing Hungary's alleged opposition to Romania's Schengen membership. Ion alleged that UDMR blocks the justice reforms to prevent the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, an informal prerequisite for Romania to be accepted as a Schengen member.

The Romanian justice minister made the accusations irritated by UDMR's amendments to a bill aimed at dismantling a controversial section of prosecutors (SIIJ).

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks