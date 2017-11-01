Hungarian Film Week at eleventh edition in Bucharest

The Hungarian Film Week, an event dedicated to the most recent Hungarian cinema productions, takes place in Bucharest between November 12 and November 19, at the Horia Bernea studio of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant.

As part of the event, feature films, shorts, animation films and documentaries will be screened. The Budapest-based shorts festival BUSHO is a guest festival at this year’s edition.

The event will open with a photo exhibition of Szilágyi Lenke, encompassing photos taken during filming. Also on Sunday, November 12, a jazz concert of the Kozma Orsi Quartet is scheduled.

The festive opening takes place on November 13, with a cine-concert titled Film Seen Through Sounds. On November 14, at the Theater and Film Academy of Bucharest (UNATC), writer Szántó T. Gábor will meet the public to discuss how his novella became a script.

The full program of the event is available in Romanian here.

Entrance to the event is free. The films are screened with Romanian or English subtitles.

