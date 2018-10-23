How many 5-star hotels in Romania?

Romania had 36 five-star hotels at the end of July 2018, according to official data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The number of accommodation places in five-star hotels represented 4.2% of the total number of beds in local hotels, according to the same source.

There were also 367 four-star hotels in Romania, which accounted for 26.8% of the total accommodation places in local hotels.

Over half (52.1%) of the hotels in Romania were classified at three-stars. They accounted for 43.3% of the total accommodation places. Two-star hotels represented 23.9% of the total and 20.6% of the number of accommodation places.

Some 1,633 hotels operated in Romania at the end of July 2018, 2.3% more compared to July 2017. They had 196.700 accommodation places, representing over 55% of the total accommodation places in Romania.

The total number of accommodation units increased by 6.9% in the last year, to 8.45 million. Most of them were agro-tourism units, namely 2.82 million, 10.4% more compared to July 2017.

