Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 08:17
Real Estate

Another 20,000 housing units to be delivered in Bucharest this year

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 24,000 new housing units are in the pipeline for delivery in Bucharest, and 18,000-20,000 of them will be ready in 2021, local real estate agency SVN estimates. The figure is close to the 20,733 units delivered last year.

Bucharest, including its outskirts, concentrated a third of the new housing units delivered in Romania last year, after an impressive 40% rise compared to 2019.

Out of the 20,000 new homes to be completed in 2021, more than half (55%, according to SVN's estimate) are affordable apartments. These come with prices of up to EUR 1,300 per sqm and are located either in the big existing neighborhoods or at the city's outskirts.

Another 8,300 apartments are in an intermediary category, where the price ranges between EUR 1,300 and EUR 2,000 per sqm, in line with the number of such housing units delivered in 2020.

Only 700 housing units can be placed in the "luxury" category, where the price per sqm exceeds EUR 2,000. These are typically located in the northern part of the city.

"The overall difficult context we are passing had a limited impact on the local residential market, which withstood well the shock caused by the macroeconomic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Significant increases in closed transactions were registered in all regional residential markets from Romania, new records in deliveries were registered in Bucharest, and the accessibility of purchasing a new home reached its best level in recent history. Today we are far better than in March 2020, when the current sanitary crisis started. Therefore, 2021 has the premises for new good results," stated Andrei Sarbu, CEO SVN Romania. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 13:21
08 March 2021
RI +
UN professor chooses Romania’s Transylvania as the historical setting for a three-book fictional series
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 08:17
Real Estate

Another 20,000 housing units to be delivered in Bucharest this year

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 24,000 new housing units are in the pipeline for delivery in Bucharest, and 18,000-20,000 of them will be ready in 2021, local real estate agency SVN estimates. The figure is close to the 20,733 units delivered last year.

Bucharest, including its outskirts, concentrated a third of the new housing units delivered in Romania last year, after an impressive 40% rise compared to 2019.

Out of the 20,000 new homes to be completed in 2021, more than half (55%, according to SVN's estimate) are affordable apartments. These come with prices of up to EUR 1,300 per sqm and are located either in the big existing neighborhoods or at the city's outskirts.

Another 8,300 apartments are in an intermediary category, where the price ranges between EUR 1,300 and EUR 2,000 per sqm, in line with the number of such housing units delivered in 2020.

Only 700 housing units can be placed in the "luxury" category, where the price per sqm exceeds EUR 2,000. These are typically located in the northern part of the city.

"The overall difficult context we are passing had a limited impact on the local residential market, which withstood well the shock caused by the macroeconomic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Significant increases in closed transactions were registered in all regional residential markets from Romania, new records in deliveries were registered in Bucharest, and the accessibility of purchasing a new home reached its best level in recent history. Today we are far better than in March 2020, when the current sanitary crisis started. Therefore, 2021 has the premises for new good results," stated Andrei Sarbu, CEO SVN Romania. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 13:21
08 March 2021
RI +
UN professor chooses Romania’s Transylvania as the historical setting for a three-book fictional series
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas