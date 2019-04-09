Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/04/2019 - 08:08
Business
Hourly labour cost in Romania up 12.5% in Q2
04 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average hourly labour cost in Romania in the second quarter of this year increased by 5.7% compared to the first quarter and by 12.5% compared to the same period last year.

The cost increased in all economic activities, compared to last year. The highest year-on-year increases were found in education (21.8%), followed by construction (18.3%), and arts, entertainment and recreation (17.8%).

The lowest increases were registered in the sector of information and communication (6.7%, on high base effects), mining and quarrying (7.5%), healthcare and social work activities (8.1%, since major wage hikes had been operated before the second quarter of this year) and in financial and insurance activities (8.5%, again on high base and limited productivity gains in the sector).

The year-on-year increase for the direct costs component (wages and salaries) was 12.5%, while the other costs (non-wages costs) increased by 10.9%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/04/2019 - 08:08
Business
Hourly labour cost in Romania up 12.5% in Q2
04 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average hourly labour cost in Romania in the second quarter of this year increased by 5.7% compared to the first quarter and by 12.5% compared to the same period last year.

The cost increased in all economic activities, compared to last year. The highest year-on-year increases were found in education (21.8%), followed by construction (18.3%), and arts, entertainment and recreation (17.8%).

The lowest increases were registered in the sector of information and communication (6.7%, on high base effects), mining and quarrying (7.5%), healthcare and social work activities (8.1%, since major wage hikes had been operated before the second quarter of this year) and in financial and insurance activities (8.5%, again on high base and limited productivity gains in the sector).

The year-on-year increase for the direct costs component (wages and salaries) was 12.5%, while the other costs (non-wages costs) increased by 10.9%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 September 2019
Politics
Romanian politician when asked about his mother’s real estate deals: I am my mother!
31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40