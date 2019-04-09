Hourly labour cost in Romania up 12.5% in Q2

The average hourly labour cost in Romania in the second quarter of this year increased by 5.7% compared to the first quarter and by 12.5% compared to the same period last year.

The cost increased in all economic activities, compared to last year. The highest year-on-year increases were found in education (21.8%), followed by construction (18.3%), and arts, entertainment and recreation (17.8%).

The lowest increases were registered in the sector of information and communication (6.7%, on high base effects), mining and quarrying (7.5%), healthcare and social work activities (8.1%, since major wage hikes had been operated before the second quarter of this year) and in financial and insurance activities (8.5%, again on high base and limited productivity gains in the sector).

The year-on-year increase for the direct costs component (wages and salaries) was 12.5%, while the other costs (non-wages costs) increased by 10.9%.

