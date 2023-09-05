Hourly labour cost in Romania up 14.4% y/y in Q2

The average hourly labour cost in Romania increased by 8.1% q/q and by 14.4% y/y in Q2, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The most significant increases were in construction (+22.5% y/y), administrative and support service activities (+20.5% y/y), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (+18.1% y/y), respectively in transportation and storage (17.94%).

In contrast, the lowest increases in the hourly labour cost were in other service activities (+3.5% y/y), respectively, in human health and social work activities (+6.0% y/y).

