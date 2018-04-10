Hotel near Romania’s highest road, first in the country to accept Bitcoin payment

The three-star Popasul Regelui Hotel in Alba county is the first accommodation unit in Romania to accept the payment of services with Bitcoin, according to a press release.

The hotel is located near mountain road Transalpina, the highest road in the country, and has 20 rooms and a restaurant with terrace. The Bistra Lake can be found nearby.

“I’ve always understood that people have the freedom to choose and, more than that, they need options from which they can choose what is the most representative for them. If in the past only cash payments were accepted, then the payment by card was introduced and now more and more people want to be able to pay a service with Bitcoin. I was surprised by the growing number of such requests, which mainly came through our website, especially from tourists outside the country,” said Traian Cornea, manager of Popasul Regelui Hotel.

At an altitude of 2,145 meters, the national road DN 67C, also known as Transalpina, is the highest altitude road in Romania, offering amazing views. It is set to reopen for tourists at the end of May.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

