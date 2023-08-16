German DIY retailer Hornbach to open IT centre in Romania

DIY retailer Hornbach International Gmbh, based in Germany, is set to open an IT centre in Bucharest under the name Hornbach IT Hub Romania, according to official documents consulted by local Economica.net.

The German building materials retailer currently owns nine stores on the local market and is preparing to start work on the tenth unit.

During the 18 years of local presence, the company has multiplied its business yearly. Last year, it achieved an increase of over 16% in turnover compared to the previous year, from RON 1.3 billion to RON 1.51 billion (over EUR 300 million).

(Photo source: Constantin Opris/Dreamstime.com)