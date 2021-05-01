HoReCa association urges RO Govt. to allow indoor restaurants to operate

One of the biggest associations of businessmen in Romania's HoReCa sector, HORA, invited the Government to discuss several measures such as opening indoor restaurants and excluding all the restaurants from the list of entities subject to restrictions in cities or areas where a certain COVID-19 infection rate is exceeded. Incont.stirileprotv.ro reported.

HORA approached prime minister Florin Citu, health minister Vlad Voiculescu and economy minister Claudiu Nasui with an open letter, arguing that reopening all the restaurants would keep alive over 40,000 enterprises and 400,000 employees in the sector.

The association claims that the authorities' decisions to impose restrictions on restaurants haven't influenced the infection rates.

In related news, minister of energy (formerly minister of economy) Virgil Popescu announced that the emergency ordinance on grants for the HoReCa sector was published in the Official Gazette.

Companies in the sector will get up to EUR 800,000 worth of state aid.

According to Government officials' past statements, the grants will cover 20% of the drop in the recipient's revenues in 2020 compared to 2019.

(Photo: Thea Photography/ Dreamstime)

