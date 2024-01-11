Romanian farmland operator Holde Agri Invest appoints new CFO

Holde Agri Invest SA, one of the largest farmland operators in Romania, said on January 11 that it appointed Daniel Adam as the group’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He replaces Adrian Pirciu, who decided to “focus on other professional initiatives.”

The change at the CFO level will take effect as of February 1, 2024.

“We are delighted to welcome Daniel Adam to the Holde team. His extensive experience and the fact that he is already familiar with Holde’s operations, having been with us for the past nine months as a consultant, have positioned him as an ideal candidate for his new role as the company’s CFO,” said Liviu Zagan, CEO of Holde Agri Invest.

Daniel Adam is an executive with over 20 years of experience in the financial and operational fields. He has held various management positions at EDS Group (Euro-Druckservice GmbH), both at the group and Romanian subsidiary levels, World Class, and Infopress.

As CFO of Holde Agri Invest, Daniel Adam will be responsible for coordinating the activity of the financial department and implementing the group’s financial strategy. Additionally, together with the management team, he will contribute to securing financing through the capital market and to the process regarding the transfer of HAI shares to the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the company said.

Holde Agri Invest is a company initiated by a group of Romanian entrepreneurs. Founded in 2018, the company operates over 13,700 hectares of farmland, organized into four cores - Rosiori farm located in Rosiori de Vede (Teleorman county), Frumusani (Calarași county), Videle (Teleorman county), and Contesti (Dambovita county).

As of October 2020, Holde Agri Invest is a public company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange with the symbol HAI. As of October 2021, the company is included in the BET-AeRO index of BVB, having the second largest weight.

(Photo source: the company)