Holcim Romania expands RMX division with acquisition of Cluj concrete producer

Holcim Romania announced it was expanding its concrete division with the takeover of the assets, employees and equipment related to the production and marketing of concrete of Betonexpres, a producer in Cluj county's Florești area.

Betonexpres has been operating for over 15 years on the Cluj concrete market. It has become one of the main local concrete producers, focusing on delivering solutions for the Florești area, one of the most dynamic construction areas in the county.

The activity of the new production site taken over will continue as an integrated part of Holcim Romania's operational activity, following a refurbishment process aimed at contributing to the modernization of local production following the sustainability and safety standards of the Holcim Romania Group, the company said.

"The city of Cluj has been one of the most dynamic in the country for many years, with continuous growth both in the residential and industrial areas, but also with great potential for future development. We offer our customers the most diverse range of green products in the entire industry, we are a long-term partner for those who need high-performance solutions, and that's why we want to expand in one of the most dynamic construction areas in Romania," Anca Alexandru, the director of Holcim Romania's RMX Division, said.

The Holcim Romania group of companies includes Holcim Romania (two cement plants in Câmpulung and Aleșd, a grinding station, 28 concrete stations, four aggregate plants, two special binder stations, three cement terminals, three work points for pre-waste treatment - through Geocycle) and Somaco Grup Prefabricate (five plants for prefabricated products and one of BCA). It has approximately 2,000 employees.

