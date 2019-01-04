Black-and-white film tops list of highest-grossing Romanian movies in 2018

Romanian black-and-white film Morometii 2, which was one of the most anticipated Romanian productions of 2018, tops the list of the highest-grossing Romanian movies in 2018, according to News.ro, which quotes data from local publication Cinemagia.

Morometii 2 hit the local screens on November 16, 2018, and recorded the best box-office debut of a Romanian movie in the last 25 years. It had 173,036 spectators in local cinemas and over RON 2.26 million (some EUR 485,000) in box-office revenues in the first five weeks after its launch.

Morometii 2 continues the story of the family of Ilie Moromete, focusing on the youngest son Niculae. It was directed by Romanian Stere Gulea, who also directed the first Morometii film.

Nature documentary Romania Neimblanzita/Untamed Romania ranks second in the top. Released in cinemas in mid-April 2018, the film attracted a total 81,426 spectators and generated revenues of RON 1.15 million (EUR 246,000). Local comedy Pup-o, ma!, the feature debut of director Camelia Popa, ranks next with 23,527 viewers and revenues of RON 379,515 (EUR 81,000).

The top continues with Povestea unui pierde-vara/The story of a summer lover directed by Paul Negoescu, drama Coboram la prima directed by Tedy Necula, Vlad Zamfirescu’s Secretul fericirii/The secret of happiness, and Radu Jude’s latest film Imi este indiferent daca in istorie vom intra ca barbari /I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians – Romania’s proposal for the 2019 Oscars.

The top ten is completed by Soldatii. Poveste din Ferentari/Soldiers. Story from Ferentari, which is Ivana Mladenovic’s fiction feature debut, Andrei Cretulescu’s feature debut Charleston, and Constantin Popescu’s Pororoca.

(photo source: Facebook / Morometii 2)