Hidroelectrica seeks contractor for refurbishment of major hydropower plant Vidraru

Romania's state-owned company Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in the country, has initiated, for the fifth time, the procedures for awarding the turnkey contract for the refurbishment of one of the most important production plants in Romania – Vidraru Hydropower Development (AHE).

The hydropower plant has an installed power of 220 MW.

The four previous procurement procedures, organized since 2016, have failed most of the time due to the non-compliance of the received offers with the requirements of the tender specifications.

The deadline for sending bids is May 29. The total value of the contract for the refurbishment of AHE Vidraru is estimated at EUR 146 mln plus VAT, Profit.ro reported.

The latest tender, cancelled in 2022, was won by a consortium formed by Romelectro and Litostroj Power, but it was eventually not signed (as a result of the consortium's refusal, according to Hidroelectrica), and Romelectro went into insolvency.

(Photo source: Emicristea | Dreamstime.com)