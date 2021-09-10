Romania's Hidroelectrica seeks consultants for two PV projects

Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, intends to build a 45 MWp photovoltaic park in Tudor Vladimirescu village, in the eastern Romania county of Braila, according to an announcement launched in the electronic public procurement system.

For the time being, the company is seeking to buy consultancy services in view of the feasibility study and the drafting of the tender book for the contracting of the turnkey project, according to Economica.net.

The future PV plant is planned to have a capacity of about 45 MWp, enough to generate an amount of electricity estimated at 56 GWh annually. It will be located on 55 hectares of land, for which Hidroelectrica owns the property, and will be connected to an existing 110 kV line in the area.

Separately, the company announced that it intends to install photovoltaic panels on the buildings of 20 hydropower plants in the company's portfolio, located along the Olt River. The company seeks consultancy services similar to those for the 45 MWp park in Braila, Economica.net also reported.

"Using monocrystalline photovoltaic panels with Pi = 450 W and an efficiency of 20%, we can obtain a total installed capacity of 2.24 MWp with an estimated total electricity production of 2.6 GWh / year. The initial estimate of the investment is approximately EUR 1 mln / MWp," shows the tender book.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)