Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 08:20
Business

Romania's Hidroelectrica seeks consultants for two PV projects

10 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, intends to build a 45 MWp photovoltaic park in Tudor Vladimirescu village, in the eastern Romania county of Braila, according to an announcement launched in the electronic public procurement system.

For the time being, the company is seeking to buy consultancy services in view of the feasibility study and the drafting of the tender book for the contracting of the turnkey project, according to Economica.net.

The future PV plant is planned to have a capacity of about 45 MWp, enough to generate an amount of electricity estimated at 56 GWh annually. It will be located on 55 hectares of land, for which Hidroelectrica owns the property, and will be connected to an existing 110 kV line in the area.

Separately, the company announced that it intends to install photovoltaic panels on the buildings of 20 hydropower plants in the company's portfolio, located along the Olt River. The company seeks consultancy services similar to those for the 45 MWp park in Braila, Economica.net also reported.

"Using monocrystalline photovoltaic panels with Pi = 450 W and an efficiency of 20%, we can obtain a total installed capacity of 2.24 MWp with an estimated total electricity production of 2.6 GWh / year. The initial estimate of the investment is approximately EUR 1 mln / MWp," shows the tender book.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 15:18
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/10/2021 - 08:20
Business

Romania's Hidroelectrica seeks consultants for two PV projects

10 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, intends to build a 45 MWp photovoltaic park in Tudor Vladimirescu village, in the eastern Romania county of Braila, according to an announcement launched in the electronic public procurement system.

For the time being, the company is seeking to buy consultancy services in view of the feasibility study and the drafting of the tender book for the contracting of the turnkey project, according to Economica.net.

The future PV plant is planned to have a capacity of about 45 MWp, enough to generate an amount of electricity estimated at 56 GWh annually. It will be located on 55 hectares of land, for which Hidroelectrica owns the property, and will be connected to an existing 110 kV line in the area.

Separately, the company announced that it intends to install photovoltaic panels on the buildings of 20 hydropower plants in the company's portfolio, located along the Olt River. The company seeks consultancy services similar to those for the 45 MWp park in Braila, Economica.net also reported.

"Using monocrystalline photovoltaic panels with Pi = 450 W and an efficiency of 20%, we can obtain a total installed capacity of 2.24 MWp with an estimated total electricity production of 2.6 GWh / year. The initial estimate of the investment is approximately EUR 1 mln / MWp," shows the tender book.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 15:18
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks