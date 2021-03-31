Four, including Hidroelectrica, compete for 131MW PV park in southern Romania

Hidroelectrica is only one of the bidders that compete for the 131MW PV park that Portland Trust put up for sale - according to details revealed by the seller.

The deal surfaced in the media recently, after the state-controlled energy group Hidroelectrica announced it was seeking legal services to bid for the project. The investment in this project is estimated at EUR 120 mln, according to Ziarul Financiar.

"For the 131.25 MW project (located in Argeş county), we are in a competitive process with several companies interested in acquiring the park. We cannot confirm or deny the name of any interested party at this time, as the proceedings are confidential," said Florin Furdui, country manager, Portland Trust.

He added that Portland Trust wants to bring all its projects, which add up to a total installed capacity of 500 MW, to the point where they are fully operational.

The company will decide the strategy for each project depending on the market context at the time, Furdui stated.

