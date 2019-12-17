Romania Insider
17 December 2019
Romanian investors sell three office buildings in Cluj-Napoca for EUR 30 mln
17 December 2019
The Hexagon group of companies, controlled by Romanian entrepreneurs Florin Maris and Raul Ciurtin, has signed a deal worth over EUR 30 million to sell a portfolio of three office buildings in Cluj-Napoca to Ideal Projects Services, a company also controlled by local investors, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The three buildings - Vivido Business Center, Advancity Business Center and Cube Office - have a combined leasable area of 20,000 sqm and their tenants include Porsche Engineering, Bosch, Vertiv, Riverbed, Metro Systems, and Natuu.

This is the third big office transaction in Cluj-Napoca this year, after NEPI’s sale of The Office project to Dedeman (EUR 129 mln), and the purchase of Liberty Technology Park by American investors (EUR 35 mln).

Thus, the total value of office transactions in Cluj-Napoca this year nears EUR 200 million, according to Gijs Klomp, Head of Investment Properties at real estate firm CBRE, which brokered the sale for Hexagon.

Law firm Popovici Nitu si Asociatii provided legal assistance to Hexagon in this deal, while Ideal Projects Services was advised by Kinstellar, BAC Romania and Sentient.

