Hesburger opens a new restaurant in AFI Cotroceni following a 500,000 Euro investment

Băneasa Shopping City is the next destination for a new Hesburger location

Hesburger, the largest fast-food restaurant chain in Finland and one of the best known in Europe, opens a new restaurant in AFI Cotroceni, following a 500,000 Euro investment.

The restaurant operates on a 50 square meters surface and 20 new jobs have been created along with today’s location opening.

"We continue our expansion, with a current focus on the Bucharest metropolitan area. After opening our recent restaurant in Romania’s most trafficked airport, Henry Coandă, in Otopeni, near the Capital, we start our activities in the country’s largest shopping mall, AFI Cotroceni. Another key destination for the Bucharest and Ilfov residents, as well as for a great number of tourists, is Băneasa Shopping City, where Hesburger will also soon be present,” says Ieva Salmela, International Development & Marketing Director, Hesburger.

Earlier this year, in May, Hesburger announced its entry on the Romanian market with the opening of its first restaurant in Râmnicu Vâlcea. In August, the company inaugurated a new location in Romania’s biggest airport, Henri Coandă, in Otopeni, and also brought the first Hesburger restaurant in Brăila.

The Finnish company's expansion plans include opening 10 locations in several cities in Romania, with a total investment reaching €8 million within one year.

Hesburger products are recognized for their taste and quality, based on Hesburger sauces, created according to original recipes and produced in its own factories in Finland and Lithuania, and the fact that 100% beef is used in the patties of the burgers.

The Finnish company, founded by Heikki Salmela and his wife Kirsti Salmela, started its fast-food business in 1966 in the small town of Naantali. A family business with a history of over 50 years, Hesburger currently operates in 9 countries and has over 480 restaurants.

Over the years, Hesburger has expanded its restaurant chain internationally and now has 274 locations in Finland, 61 in Lithuania, 53 in Estonia, 51 in Latvia, 32 in Bulgaria, 7 in Ukraine, 2 in Germany and one in Poland. Hesburger has more than 6,000 employees in Finland alone, and internationally, their total number of employees exceeds 8,700.

Further information is available on the company's local website, www.hesburger.ro.

*This is a Press release.