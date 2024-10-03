Business
News from Companies

Hesburger opens a new restaurant in AFI Cotroceni following a 500,000 Euro investment

03 October 2024
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

  • The company has created 20 new jobs along with the restaurant opening

  • The new restaurant operates on a 50 square meters area

  • Băneasa Shopping City is the next destination for a new Hesburger location

Hesburger, the largest fast-food restaurant chain in Finland and one of the best known in Europe, opens a new restaurant in AFI Cotroceni, following a 500,000 Euro investment.

The restaurant operates on a 50 square meters surface and 20 new jobs have been created along with today’s location opening.

"We continue our expansion, with a current focus on the Bucharest metropolitan area. After opening our recent restaurant in Romania’s most trafficked airport, Henry Coandă, in Otopeni, near the Capital, we start our activities in the country’s largest shopping mall, AFI Cotroceni. Another key destination for the Bucharest and Ilfov residents, as well as for a great number of tourists, is Băneasa Shopping City, where Hesburger will also soon be present,” says Ieva Salmela, International Development & Marketing Director, Hesburger

Earlier this year, in May, Hesburger announced its entry on the Romanian market with the opening of its first restaurant in Râmnicu Vâlcea. In August, the company inaugurated a new location in Romania’s biggest airport, Henri Coandă, in Otopeni, and also brought the first Hesburger restaurant in Brăila. 

The Finnish company's expansion plans include opening 10 locations in several cities in Romania, with a total investment reaching €8 million within one year.

Hesburger products are recognized for their taste and quality, based on Hesburger sauces, created according to original recipes and produced in its own factories in Finland and Lithuania, and the fact that 100% beef is used in the patties of the burgers.

The Finnish company, founded by Heikki Salmela and his wife Kirsti Salmela, started its fast-food business in 1966 in the small town of Naantali. A family business with a history of over 50 years, Hesburger currently operates in 9 countries and has over 480 restaurants.

Over the years, Hesburger has expanded its restaurant chain internationally and now has 274 locations in Finland, 61 in Lithuania, 53 in Estonia, 51 in Latvia, 32 in Bulgaria, 7 in Ukraine, 2 in Germany and one in Poland. Hesburger has more than 6,000 employees in Finland alone, and internationally, their total number of employees exceeds 8,700. 

Further information is available on the company's local website, www.hesburger.ro.

*This is a Press release.

Normal
Business
News from Companies

Hesburger opens a new restaurant in AFI Cotroceni following a 500,000 Euro investment

03 October 2024
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

  • The company has created 20 new jobs along with the restaurant opening

  • The new restaurant operates on a 50 square meters area

  • Băneasa Shopping City is the next destination for a new Hesburger location

Hesburger, the largest fast-food restaurant chain in Finland and one of the best known in Europe, opens a new restaurant in AFI Cotroceni, following a 500,000 Euro investment.

The restaurant operates on a 50 square meters surface and 20 new jobs have been created along with today’s location opening.

"We continue our expansion, with a current focus on the Bucharest metropolitan area. After opening our recent restaurant in Romania’s most trafficked airport, Henry Coandă, in Otopeni, near the Capital, we start our activities in the country’s largest shopping mall, AFI Cotroceni. Another key destination for the Bucharest and Ilfov residents, as well as for a great number of tourists, is Băneasa Shopping City, where Hesburger will also soon be present,” says Ieva Salmela, International Development & Marketing Director, Hesburger

Earlier this year, in May, Hesburger announced its entry on the Romanian market with the opening of its first restaurant in Râmnicu Vâlcea. In August, the company inaugurated a new location in Romania’s biggest airport, Henri Coandă, in Otopeni, and also brought the first Hesburger restaurant in Brăila. 

The Finnish company's expansion plans include opening 10 locations in several cities in Romania, with a total investment reaching €8 million within one year.

Hesburger products are recognized for their taste and quality, based on Hesburger sauces, created according to original recipes and produced in its own factories in Finland and Lithuania, and the fact that 100% beef is used in the patties of the burgers.

The Finnish company, founded by Heikki Salmela and his wife Kirsti Salmela, started its fast-food business in 1966 in the small town of Naantali. A family business with a history of over 50 years, Hesburger currently operates in 9 countries and has over 480 restaurants.

Over the years, Hesburger has expanded its restaurant chain internationally and now has 274 locations in Finland, 61 in Lithuania, 53 in Estonia, 51 in Latvia, 32 in Bulgaria, 7 in Ukraine, 2 in Germany and one in Poland. Hesburger has more than 6,000 employees in Finland alone, and internationally, their total number of employees exceeds 8,700. 

Further information is available on the company's local website, www.hesburger.ro.

*This is a Press release.

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 October 2024
Startup
Romania ClimAccelerator: Ten greentech startups selected in the Seed Stage
03 October 2024
Administration
Bucharest City Hall considers allowing pets into public institutions
03 October 2024
Administration
Dispute between mayors delays consolidation of Bucharest’s Unirii Square
03 October 2024
Defense
Ukrainian president Zelensky thanks Romania for Patriot system once again
03 October 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom confirms Neptun Deep project is on track for first gas in 2027
02 October 2024
Society
Romanian govt. backs Orthodox Church’s plan to set up school in France, social center in Italy
02 October 2024
Justice
Court orders return of cars confiscated from Tate brothers in Romania
02 October 2024
Real Estate
Iulius brings Jumbo to its EUR 0.5 bln urban reconversion project in Cluj-Napoca