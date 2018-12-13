Central Romania county launches tourist app

The County Council of Harghita, in central Romania, has launched the tourist app ‘Visit Harghita’. Aimed at those planning to visit the area, the app gathers all the tourist offers in the county.

The app offers information in Romanian, Hungarian and English about accommodation, restaurants, tourist sites and entertainment options. It ranks the best restaurants and accommodation places. It also lets users know about the county’s best-known legends and makes available an events calendar.

At the same time, the app offers an audio guide, a county map, a map of available tourist guides and tourist info points, a list of car rental places and the contacts of the mountain rescue service Salvamont.

The app is available for Android and IOS but also as a desktop version.

Representatives of the Harghita County Council said that they plan to close partnerships with the Romanian Tourism Ministry and with the National Tourism Agency in Hungary to promote the app.

Alongside the counties of Covasna and Mureș, Harghita is part of the region known as Szekely Land, an area where many ethnic Hungarians live. The mountain resort of Băile Tușnad, Lacul Roșu, Sfânta Ana lake or the Praid salt mine are some of the top tourist attractions in the county.

Romania’s Maramures launches tourist app in English

New app recommends drivers 4×4 tourist routes in Romania

New app helps tourists discover beautiful ecotourism destination in Romania

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]