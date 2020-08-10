Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 08:12
Business

Romanian cinema chain Happy Cinema keeps expanding

08 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian cinema chain Happy Cinema plans to open two more locations shortly and take over other cinema operators, despite the adverse conditions in this sector.

Happy Cinema Slobozia and another cinema in Bucharest's Colosseum Mall will open by the end of the year, Profit.ro reported.

Separately, the chain ponders expansion by the takeover of smaller players on the market.

Happy Cinema is the second-biggest country-wide chain of cineplexes, 100% owned by Romanian investors. It currently operates in Bucharest, Bacău, Buzău, Bistrița, Focșani, and Alexandria, in malls and strip malls.

It reopened its units immediately after the cinema halls were allowed to operate, on September 1.

But the revenues in the first month after opening were some 65% lower than those in the pre-pandemic period. Happy Cinema has obtained bank financing through the Government-backed IMM Invest program, for both working capital and investments. It will also apply for non-reimbursable grants for working capital and investments.

The cinema activity will be supported financially by sales of tangible assets owned by the company, by developing other fields and diversifying its business portfolio.

(Photo: Scaliger/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 18:53
06 October 2020
Social
Update - COVID-19 in Romania: Restaurants, cinemas and theaters will close again in Bucharest. Restrictions extended to bars and casinos
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 08:12
Business

Romanian cinema chain Happy Cinema keeps expanding

08 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian cinema chain Happy Cinema plans to open two more locations shortly and take over other cinema operators, despite the adverse conditions in this sector.

Happy Cinema Slobozia and another cinema in Bucharest's Colosseum Mall will open by the end of the year, Profit.ro reported.

Separately, the chain ponders expansion by the takeover of smaller players on the market.

Happy Cinema is the second-biggest country-wide chain of cineplexes, 100% owned by Romanian investors. It currently operates in Bucharest, Bacău, Buzău, Bistrița, Focșani, and Alexandria, in malls and strip malls.

It reopened its units immediately after the cinema halls were allowed to operate, on September 1.

But the revenues in the first month after opening were some 65% lower than those in the pre-pandemic period. Happy Cinema has obtained bank financing through the Government-backed IMM Invest program, for both working capital and investments. It will also apply for non-reimbursable grants for working capital and investments.

The cinema activity will be supported financially by sales of tangible assets owned by the company, by developing other fields and diversifying its business portfolio.

(Photo: Scaliger/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 18:53
06 October 2020
Social
Update - COVID-19 in Romania: Restaurants, cinemas and theaters will close again in Bucharest. Restrictions extended to bars and casinos
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

08 October 2020
Sports
Iceland-Romania tonight, a decisive match for Romania’s participation in EURO 2020
08 October 2020
Business
Romanian diet and well-being platform gets EUR 200,000 financing for international expansion
07 October 2020
Social
What’s the real incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in Romania and which are the most affected regions?
06 October 2020
Social
Update - COVID-19 in Romania: Restaurants, cinemas and theaters will close again in Bucharest. Restrictions extended to bars and casinos
06 October 2020
Social
Authorities ban biggest pilgrimage in Romania amid growing COVID-19 cases
06 October 2020
Social
Romania toughens restrictions on foreign travelers amid growing COVID-19 numbers
05 October 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: A quarter of new tests return positive results, PM self-isolates after contact with infected person
05 October 2020
Business
Risk expert believes Romania should join the Banking Union even without adopting the Euro