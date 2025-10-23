Defense

Hanwha Aerospace to begin construction of plant in Romania next year

23 October 2025

South Korean manufacturer Hanwha Aerospace will start the construction works at the armored vehicle factory in Dâmbovița county next year, Romanian economy minister Radu Miruță announced.

The South Korean company will begin the delivery of howitzers and support vehicles in 2027, he added.

He made the announcement in South Korea, where he attended the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX).

In July 2024, Hanwha Aerospace signed a contract with Romania’s Ministry of Defense for the delivery of 54 K9 self-propelled howitzers and 36 K10 ammunition resupply vehicles. Under the agreement, the company will deliver the vehicles in stages over the next five years, with the first delivery due in early 2027.

Last year, Hanwha Group announced plans to build an arms factory in Romania's southern Dâmbovița county within two years, with the prospect of it becoming a regional hub for systems, maintenance, and repairs.

Founded in 1977, Hanwha Aerospace is a global aerospace and defense company offering a wide range of products, including the K9 self-propelled howitzer, the Redback infantry fighting vehicle, and the K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher.

The company also manufactures precision-guided munitions and propulsion systems for air, space, and naval platforms, and serves as the systems integrator for South Korea’s space launch vehicles.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hanwha Aerospace)

