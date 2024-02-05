HR

Haier fires 40% of workforce at its Romanian refrigerator factory opened in 2021

05 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chinese group Haier, owner of Candy-Hoover group in Europe, will make redundant 400 of its 1,000 employees at its refrigerator factory opened in 2021 in Romania upon an investment of EUR 70 million, out of which EUR 25 million provided by the state through a grant.

Shrinking demand, “a consequence of the post-pandemic effect,” and “the recent crisis in Europe and globally” are the causes invoked by the Chinese company, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The total capacity of the unit is one million products, according to the latest available data.

The factory is located in the Allianso Industrial Park in Ariceştii Rahtivani, near Ploiesti, on ​​63,000 sqm.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Haier)

Normal
HR

Haier fires 40% of workforce at its Romanian refrigerator factory opened in 2021

05 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Chinese group Haier, owner of Candy-Hoover group in Europe, will make redundant 400 of its 1,000 employees at its refrigerator factory opened in 2021 in Romania upon an investment of EUR 70 million, out of which EUR 25 million provided by the state through a grant.

Shrinking demand, “a consequence of the post-pandemic effect,” and “the recent crisis in Europe and globally” are the causes invoked by the Chinese company, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The total capacity of the unit is one million products, according to the latest available data.

The factory is located in the Allianso Industrial Park in Ariceştii Rahtivani, near Ploiesti, on ​​63,000 sqm.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Haier)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years