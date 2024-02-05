Haier fires 40% of workforce at its Romanian refrigerator factory opened in 2021

Chinese group Haier, owner of Candy-Hoover group in Europe, will make redundant 400 of its 1,000 employees at its refrigerator factory opened in 2021 in Romania upon an investment of EUR 70 million, out of which EUR 25 million provided by the state through a grant.

Shrinking demand, “a consequence of the post-pandemic effect,” and “the recent crisis in Europe and globally” are the causes invoked by the Chinese company, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The total capacity of the unit is one million products, according to the latest available data.

The factory is located in the Allianso Industrial Park in Ariceştii Rahtivani, near Ploiesti, on ​​63,000 sqm.

