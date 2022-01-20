Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/20/2022 - 08:51
Business

GlaxoSmithKline sells its last medicine factory in Romania

20 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline sold its last factory in Romania, Ferrosan, located in Cluj-Napoca, to Hexagon Retail Properties - a privately held group involved in real estate and retail projects in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, Economica.net reported.

GSK's factory was producing mainly for exports to Russian Federation.

The property consists of a separate office building of 2,000 sqm, approximately 3,800 sqm of warehouses consisting of clean rooms, temperature-controlled and approximately 12,800 sqm of land.

Real estate consulting firm JLL assisted GSK.

Hexagon is controlled by local businessmen Florin Mariş and Raul Ciurtin.

"We are considering ensuring the development of a retail format focused on providing a mix of customized services and facilities to residential areas that are expanding in the vicinity. Hexagon supports the urban development of Cluj-Napoca municipality and addresses residents desire for services by developing this retail area with green spaces and parking spaces," Said Florin Mariş, CEO of Hexagon.

(Photo: GSK HQ in Poland by Adam Nowak | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/20/2022 - 08:51
Business

GlaxoSmithKline sells its last medicine factory in Romania

20 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline sold its last factory in Romania, Ferrosan, located in Cluj-Napoca, to Hexagon Retail Properties - a privately held group involved in real estate and retail projects in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, Economica.net reported.

GSK's factory was producing mainly for exports to Russian Federation.

The property consists of a separate office building of 2,000 sqm, approximately 3,800 sqm of warehouses consisting of clean rooms, temperature-controlled and approximately 12,800 sqm of land.

Real estate consulting firm JLL assisted GSK.

Hexagon is controlled by local businessmen Florin Mariş and Raul Ciurtin.

"We are considering ensuring the development of a retail format focused on providing a mix of customized services and facilities to residential areas that are expanding in the vicinity. Hexagon supports the urban development of Cluj-Napoca municipality and addresses residents desire for services by developing this retail area with green spaces and parking spaces," Said Florin Mariş, CEO of Hexagon.

(Photo: GSK HQ in Poland by Adam Nowak | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks