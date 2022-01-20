GlaxoSmithKline sells its last medicine factory in Romania

The British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline sold its last factory in Romania, Ferrosan, located in Cluj-Napoca, to Hexagon Retail Properties - a privately held group involved in real estate and retail projects in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, Economica.net reported.

GSK's factory was producing mainly for exports to Russian Federation.

The property consists of a separate office building of 2,000 sqm, approximately 3,800 sqm of warehouses consisting of clean rooms, temperature-controlled and approximately 12,800 sqm of land.

Real estate consulting firm JLL assisted GSK.

Hexagon is controlled by local businessmen Florin Mariş and Raul Ciurtin.

"We are considering ensuring the development of a retail format focused on providing a mix of customized services and facilities to residential areas that are expanding in the vicinity. Hexagon supports the urban development of Cluj-Napoca municipality and addresses residents desire for services by developing this retail area with green spaces and parking spaces," Said Florin Mariş, CEO of Hexagon.

(Photo: GSK HQ in Poland by Adam Nowak | Dreamstime.com)

