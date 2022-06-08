Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 08:10
Business

Growceanu business-angel platform seeks EUR 0.3 mln for expanding abroad

08 June 2022
The Growceanu investment platform, which gives business angels the chance to select preferred projects, aims to attract EUR 300,000 in a round that takes place exclusively on its own platform, starting on June 9. The founders also support the round with an additional EUR 50,000.

The funds raised will be used to develop the international marketing strategy, expand the executive team, increase the number of business angels registered on the platform, as well as to test new high-performance business models.

Within the next 5 years, Growceanu aims to capture 1.5% of the early-stage business angel investment market in Europe. As an intermediate step, the angel platform intends to reach about 10% of this segment in the Romanian market within the next two years, facilitating annual investments of over EUR 7 mln on the platform and resulting in a turnover of EUR 500,000.

For 2022, the business angel investment platform targets transactions exceeding EUR 1.66 mln.

The angel investment platform targets investors with expertise in at least one vertical and a minimum budget of EUR 40,000 for investments in early-stage tech startups. Thus, the platform aims to diversify its range of expertise to invest in new areas and reduce the risk of investment.

Currently, Growceanu brings together a community of over 100 business angels, 70 more than last year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
Normal
 

1

