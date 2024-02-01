Transport

Romanian minister estimates ongoing rolling stock procurement orders at EUR 2 bln

01 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian railway passenger transport operators will benefit from 16 new locomotives and 119 new trains after the contracts worth a total of RON 9.9 billion (EUR 2 billion) are completed by the contractors, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

Contracts for 16 locomotives and 62 regional trains were signed earlier this year.

All the contracts financed under the Resilience Facility and the Modernisation Fund (except for the H2-fueled trains) were already awarded, he stressed.

“This means a profound renewal of the entire fleet of trains in Romania, [which is] absolutely necessary. The fact that no new trains have been bought in Romania for over 20 years can be seen in the [poor] comfort of the passengers. The RON 9.9 billion contracts will lead to a major improvement,” minister Grindeanu said, quoted by Bursa.ro.

According to him, the new trains will run on 10 electrified routes serving cities like Constanţa, Ploiesti, Buzău, Focşani, Bacău, Iaşi, Suceava, Braşov, Sfântul Gheorghe, Miercurea Ciuc, Bistriţa, Cluj, Arad, Timișoara, and Reșița, in addition to Bucharest.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pavalache Stelian/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romanian minister estimates ongoing rolling stock procurement orders at EUR 2 bln

01 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian railway passenger transport operators will benefit from 16 new locomotives and 119 new trains after the contracts worth a total of RON 9.9 billion (EUR 2 billion) are completed by the contractors, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

Contracts for 16 locomotives and 62 regional trains were signed earlier this year.

All the contracts financed under the Resilience Facility and the Modernisation Fund (except for the H2-fueled trains) were already awarded, he stressed.

“This means a profound renewal of the entire fleet of trains in Romania, [which is] absolutely necessary. The fact that no new trains have been bought in Romania for over 20 years can be seen in the [poor] comfort of the passengers. The RON 9.9 billion contracts will lead to a major improvement,” minister Grindeanu said, quoted by Bursa.ro.

According to him, the new trains will run on 10 electrified routes serving cities like Constanţa, Ploiesti, Buzău, Focşani, Bacău, Iaşi, Suceava, Braşov, Sfântul Gheorghe, Miercurea Ciuc, Bistriţa, Cluj, Arad, Timișoara, and Reșița, in addition to Bucharest.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pavalache Stelian/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years