Transport

Polish Pesa increases footprint in Romania with new 62-train contract

31 January 2024

Polish rolling stock manufacturer Pesa (Pojazdy Szynowe Pesa Bydgoszcz) signed on January 30 a second major contract in Romania, for 62 electric regional trains and 15 years of related maintenance services for RON 3.2 billion (EUR 640 million), Hotnews.ro reported. The value of the contract may reach RON 4.1 billion (EUR 820 million) if the maintenance period is increased by another 15 years under a provision of the contract.

The Polish company and Alstom were the sole bidders for the contract with the Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF).

The financing source is provided by non-reimbursable European funds through the Transport Program 2021-2027. The first trains should arrive in 2026, whereas all should be delivered by the end of 2027.

"This tender not only means the supply of trains but also investments in the local market in Romania. We start from the premise that to ensure the maintenance of the more than 90 trains, Pesa will establish dedicated service centres in the three regions, and in this sense, we also want to collaborate with local partners," commented Hanna Wiśniewska-Sȋrbu, the Pesa representative in Romania, quoted by Profit.ro.

After recent contracts on the Czech market, these are the biggest orders of the Bydgoszcz-based company. It currently produces trams for Tallinn (Estonia's capital) and vehicles for CD and Regio Jet in the Czech Republic, as well as for railways in Ghana.

Last September, Pesa was awarded another contract in Romania for the supply of 20 new EMU Inter-Regio/REIR trains, plus 15 years of related maintenance services and an option for nine more trains and 15 more years of maintenance. Again, Pesa beat out Alstom in the competitive procedure.

The value of the contract (extension not included) is EUR 223 million, out of which EUR 168 million for trains and EUR 56 million for maintenance. The financing of the project is ensured by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, "Component 4 - Sustainable Transport," and from the state budget.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ARF - Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară)

