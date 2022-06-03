Portuguese GreenVolt takes over 45MW PV park in Romania for EUR 83 mln

Portuguese group GreenVolt, a player in the field of renewable energy, reached an agreement with Samsung, through some of its subsidiaries, for the takeover of a 45 MW solar park in Giurgiu, evaluated at EUR 83 mln, according to a GreenVolt statement quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company received a EUR 65.2 mln syndicated loan to finance the acquisition. UniCredit Bank Romania provided half of the total credit, while Raiffeisen Bank International and Raiffeisen Romania covered the rest.

GreenVolt announced that it is acquiring the photovoltaic park through its V-Ridium Solar 45 subsidiary in mid-May. The project has been on sale since the end of 2021.

Completed in 2012, the Giurgiu solar park required an investment of EUR 160 mln, according to World Bank data. Since then, the cost of technology has dropped dramatically in solar energy, with the project being put up for sale.

