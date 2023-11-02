Environment

Greenpeace protests against Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania's Black Sea

02 November 2023

Greenpeace activists protested on the Romanian seacoast, both in water and on land, to draw attention to the risks involved in the Neptun Deep project for the biodiversity of the Black Sea.

OMV Petrom, the operator of the project, announced the beginning of the investment that is designed to result in the production of natural gas starting in 2027.

Greenpeace asks the Romanian Government to stop this project, which it considers harmful, and to impose much stricter regulations regarding the protection of marine habitats in the Black Sea.

"In addition to the significant impact on the climate, the Neptun Deep deep-sea gas project poses a serious threat to biodiversity. The works done by OMV Petrom and Romgaz turn the Black Sea into a construction site," said Alin Tănase, Greenpeace Romania campaign coordinator.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Greenpeace Romania)

