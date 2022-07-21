Abris-backed GreenGroup buys Romanian ERP developer SIGAD

Abris Capital Partners (“Abris”), the ESG transformation specialist private equity investor, has supported GreenGroup, the circular economy leader in Central Europe, in acquiring SIGAD, a Romanian developer of environmental reporting software.

The acquisition marks the launch of GreenGroup’s ‘Circular Innovations’ division, which will invest in start-up and scale-up companies with a significant contribution to developing the circular economy in Europe.

Central European investor Abris first invested in GreenGroup in 2016 and has since partnered with the firm’s management team to expand the business organically and through acquisition and to build the leading circular economy player in Europe.

The acquisition of SIGAD is another step forward for GreenGroup in targeting unique technology businesses that contribute to the goals of resource efficiency and reduction of global carbon emissions.

(Photo: Andrii Yalanskyi | Dreamstime.com)

