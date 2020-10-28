Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 08:21
Business

Greek investor to build EUR 9 mln industrial pumps plant in Romania

28 October 2020
Greek pump producer Drakos Polemis Pumps Group and its Romanian subsidiary Aversa plan to invest EUR 9 million in a production facility in Giurgiu, southern Romania, Economica.net announced.

In 2018, DP Polemis Group took over all the intangible assets of Aversa, which used to be Romania's biggest pump producer and owns broad documentation and patents. The tangible assets of Aversa are still subject to court litigation after a complicated privatization attempt.

DP Polemis group intends to produce large industrial pumps with capacities of up to 50,000 cubic meters per hour in the new location in Giurgiu. The plant will include a Hydraulic Testing Station, where it will test pumps with engines with a power of up to 3 MW.

The construction of the plant will begin in the middle of next year.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

