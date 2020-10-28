Greek investor to build EUR 9 mln industrial pumps plant in Romania

Greek pump producer Drakos Polemis Pumps Group and its Romanian subsidiary Aversa plan to invest EUR 9 million in a production facility in Giurgiu, southern Romania, Economica.net announced.

In 2018, DP Polemis Group took over all the intangible assets of Aversa, which used to be Romania's biggest pump producer and owns broad documentation and patents. The tangible assets of Aversa are still subject to court litigation after a complicated privatization attempt.

DP Polemis group intends to produce large industrial pumps with capacities of up to 50,000 cubic meters per hour in the new location in Giurgiu. The plant will include a Hydraulic Testing Station, where it will test pumps with engines with a power of up to 3 MW.

The construction of the plant will begin in the middle of next year.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)