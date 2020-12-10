Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 08:38
Business

German investor pours EUR 11 mln in joinery plant in RO

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Quadroform, the Romanian subsidiary of German holding company Quadroform GmbH, will invest approximately EUR 11 million in a PVC and aluminum joinery factory, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The group will develop the new factory on an area of 3.7 hectares in the Tetarom III industrial park in Jucu, owned by the Cluj County Council.

Following the arrival of this investor, the Tetarom industrial park in Jucu reaches a 100% occupancy rate.

The park's most important tenants being are German group Bosch, which has an electric car components factory, and Italian De'Longhi, which produces espresso machines, blenders, and coffee machines for Nestle.

"The Tetarom industrial parks remain extremely attractive. This only makes us happy and offers us the perspective of growth and diversification of the economy of Cluj County," said Alin Tise, president of Cluj County Council, in a press release.

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 08:38
Business

German investor pours EUR 11 mln in joinery plant in RO

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Quadroform, the Romanian subsidiary of German holding company Quadroform GmbH, will invest approximately EUR 11 million in a PVC and aluminum joinery factory, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The group will develop the new factory on an area of 3.7 hectares in the Tetarom III industrial park in Jucu, owned by the Cluj County Council.

Following the arrival of this investor, the Tetarom industrial park in Jucu reaches a 100% occupancy rate.

The park's most important tenants being are German group Bosch, which has an electric car components factory, and Italian De'Longhi, which produces espresso machines, blenders, and coffee machines for Nestle.

"The Tetarom industrial parks remain extremely attractive. This only makes us happy and offers us the perspective of growth and diversification of the economy of Cluj County," said Alin Tise, president of Cluj County Council, in a press release.

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant
08 October 2020
Social
Romanians will no longer be able to enter the UK with their RO ID cards in one year