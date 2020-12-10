German investor pours EUR 11 mln in joinery plant in RO

Quadroform, the Romanian subsidiary of German holding company Quadroform GmbH, will invest approximately EUR 11 million in a PVC and aluminum joinery factory, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The group will develop the new factory on an area of 3.7 hectares in the Tetarom III industrial park in Jucu, owned by the Cluj County Council.

Following the arrival of this investor, the Tetarom industrial park in Jucu reaches a 100% occupancy rate.

The park's most important tenants being are German group Bosch, which has an electric car components factory, and Italian De'Longhi, which produces espresso machines, blenders, and coffee machines for Nestle.

"The Tetarom industrial parks remain extremely attractive. This only makes us happy and offers us the perspective of growth and diversification of the economy of Cluj County," said Alin Tise, president of Cluj County Council, in a press release.

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

