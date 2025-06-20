Transport

Grampet Group presents DMU train entirely made in Romania

20 June 2025

Electroputere VFU Pașcani, part of the group of private railway companies Grampet, presented on June 19 the diesel multiple unit (DMU) named Leon. The train, designed and made by Electroputere VFU Paşcani, is the first DMU entirely made in Romania in the last 80 years, the company explained. 

The three-car DMU has 145 seats, including reclining armchairs and ergonomic seats, as well as panoramic windows, folding tables, 230V and USB sockets, space for bulky luggage and bicycles, and audio-visual information systems. The carriages are equipped with video surveillance, fire sensors, and intercoms.

It has gathered more than 30,000 kilometers in tests and is CE-certified, allowing it to travel in any European country, the company said.

Electroputere Pașcani can manufacture 24 such trains per year, Gruia Stoica, the president of Grampet Group, said, quoted by Curs de Guvernare.

Established in 1999, Grampet Group is a multinational company with Romanian capital. The companies in the group provide integrated solutions and services: transportation, logistics services, locomotive and wagon production, as well as other rolling stock components, modernization solutions for rolling stock, and leasing services. 

The group, founded by Gruia Stoica and Vasile Didilă, holds Romania’s leading private rail freight operator, Grup Feroviar Român, in its portfolio. It has operations in six countries across the region: Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany, Austria, Serbia, and the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

