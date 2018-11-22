Romanian rail freight carrier Grampet enters Serbian market

Romanian railway group Grampet, controlled by local investors Gruia Stoica and Vasile Didila, will enter the rail freight transport market in Serbia through Eurorail Logistics, the newest company in the group.

The company aims to hire over 100 people in 2019, mainly mechanics, engineers and dispatch workers.

The Grampet group is active in Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova, Serbia, Slovakia, Croatia, Austria, Germany and Greece. It has 16 companies which provide rail freight transport services, engine and wagon repair services, and others.

The group’s biggest company, Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) holds a 30% stake on the local rail freight transport market.

