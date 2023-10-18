Ukraine exported 10.5 million tonnes of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in January-September, up from 8.6 million tonnes in the same period last year, Bursa.ro reported, quoting Reuters.

At the end of August, the volume of exports of Ukrainian grains through the Romanian port was reported at 9.2 million tonnes, resulting in 1.2 million tonnes exported in September alone.

The total volume of Ukrainian grains handled by Romanian ports, including the Danube port in Galati with access to the Black Sea, seems to have exceeded 2 million tonnes in September.

Overall, 25.1 million tonnes of grains were shipped through the Port of Constanta between January and September 2023, according to data from the port authority. The figure is not much different from last year's performance.

In the coming months, the Romanian government seeks to double the monthly transit capacity for Ukrainian grains to two million tonnes as infrastructure investments are underway.

