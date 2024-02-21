Agriculture

Romanian authorities assure no grain imports from Ukraine approved since mid-2023

21 February 2024

No grain imports from Ukraine have been approved or carried out since July 2023, according to the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture, quoting data from the customs authority and the body supposed to certify such imports on a case-by-case basis (ANSVSA), Economica.net reported.

Limited imports of wheat and maize/corn of less than 100,000 tonnes were operated since the embargo on Ukrainian grains was set on May 2, 2023, the customs authority said in a separate note.

At the same time, 1.75 million tonnes of wheat and maize have been transported through Romanian territory since May 2, the customs authority confirmed.

Last year, nearly 1 million tonnes of Ukrainian wheat was transported through Romania, while from January 1 to February 15 this year, 440,000 tonnes of wheat and 300,000 tonnes of maize/corn were exported by Ukraine through Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stefan Dinse/Dreamstime.com)

1

