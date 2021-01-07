Music recitals, creative workshops at Bucharest event this weekend
Grădina cu Artişti (The Artists’ Garden) takes place between July 3 and July 4 in Bucharest’s Grădina Icoanei Park.
The event covers children’s theater performances, music recitals, and creative workshops.
The program includes the theater performances Punguţa cu doi bani (The little purse with two half-pennies) and Ema şi Eric - despre bunele maniere (Ema and Eric – about etiquette).
A fair held on site will showcase clothing, accessories, decorations, toys and food.
The program is available here.
(Photo: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)
simona@romania-insider.com