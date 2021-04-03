Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:34
Politics

RO Govt. to hit “union barons” in budgetary sector

04 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will discontinue the procedure by which the public institutions in the budgetary sector automatically collect the trade union members' contributions each month, prime minister Florin Citu announced in an interview with G4Media.ro.

PM Citu argued that he didn't find it normal that people automatically have to contribute and that public sector employees who feel that the unions represent their interests should make an effort to pay these contributions by themselves.

The PM's announcement comes after several protests against the Government's decision to freeze wages and cut some of the extra benefits for public-sector employees.

Citu believes that the union protests show a lack of solidarity with the private sector employees, who didn't organize such protests, although over 1.4 million employees were sent to technical unemployment (and thus saw their incomes reduced) during the pandemic.

The default union contribution is a means of putting the employees in the budgetary sector under the control of the trade unions - which thus turn into supporters of the Executive that puts the money into their pockets, explained former education minister Daniel Funeriu (in the centre-right Government of prime minister Emil Boc) - who lost his seat in 2012 exactly because he discontinued the practice.

Funeriu says that all teachers in Romania pay 1% of their wages as mandatory union contribution, even those who are not affiliated with any union.

Thus, the unions in education get about EUR 20 mln each year, which they can spend however they want, with no control from any state authority.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:34
Politics

RO Govt. to hit “union barons” in budgetary sector

04 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will discontinue the procedure by which the public institutions in the budgetary sector automatically collect the trade union members' contributions each month, prime minister Florin Citu announced in an interview with G4Media.ro.

PM Citu argued that he didn't find it normal that people automatically have to contribute and that public sector employees who feel that the unions represent their interests should make an effort to pay these contributions by themselves.

The PM's announcement comes after several protests against the Government's decision to freeze wages and cut some of the extra benefits for public-sector employees.

Citu believes that the union protests show a lack of solidarity with the private sector employees, who didn't organize such protests, although over 1.4 million employees were sent to technical unemployment (and thus saw their incomes reduced) during the pandemic.

The default union contribution is a means of putting the employees in the budgetary sector under the control of the trade unions - which thus turn into supporters of the Executive that puts the money into their pockets, explained former education minister Daniel Funeriu (in the centre-right Government of prime minister Emil Boc) - who lost his seat in 2012 exactly because he discontinued the practice.

Funeriu says that all teachers in Romania pay 1% of their wages as mandatory union contribution, even those who are not affiliated with any union.

Thus, the unions in education get about EUR 20 mln each year, which they can spend however they want, with no control from any state authority.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption