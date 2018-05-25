Romanian Govt. adopts list of projects to be implemented in public-private partnership

The Romanian Government adopted on Thursday, May 24, a list of strategic partnerships to be carried out in public-private partnership. The list includes three highways and a large medical complex near Bucharest.

The three highways to be built in partnership with private investors are the Ploiesti-Comarnic-Brasov highway, the Targu Mures-Targu Neamt-Iasi-Ungheni highway and the Bucharest-Craiova-Lugoj highway.

Another big project is the Carol Davila medical complex, to be developed in Northern Bucharest close to the airport. The compound will have some 3,000 beds and 37 operating rooms. Spanning on 300 hectares, the complex will also host the medicine faculty, a student campus, a medical research institute andretail and leisure facilities.

The 15 hospitals of the railways company CFR will also be operated in public-private partnership.

