RO Govt. to re-distribute funds for health system under budget revision

The Romanian authorities are preparing a budget revision that could be approved by the Government next week, finance minister Florin Citu announced Wednesday, March 25.

As many as possible resources will be directed to the Ministry of Health, he said.

“We will operate a budget revision. I hope it will be ready next week, because we need resources for the Ministry of Health in particular. The resources that are today earmarked to other ministries should go to the Ministry of Health," the finance minister wrote in a Facebook post.

President Klaus Iohannis confirmed the budget revision in a press statement on March 25. More money will be earmarked for the public health system and for helping those who can’t work during this period, president Iohannis confirmed.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban was speaking on March 24 about a budget revision “within two to three weeks” adding that the Government has a very limited room of manoeuvre and will have to carefully distribute the “very scarce resources” in the best possible way to firms and employees, while also having to cope with the rising health-related expenditures.

(Photo: Pixabay)

