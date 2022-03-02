Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
andrei@romania-insider.com 

 

Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian Govt. to become more active as shareholder of Fondul Proprietatea

02 March 2022
Romania's Government does not intend to sell its stake of over 5% at Fondul Proprietatea achieved upon the disbursement of RON 190 mln (EUR 38 mln) capital earlier this year, but on the contrary, it aims to become more involved in the management of the Fund, representatives of the Ministry of Finance told Profit.ro.

Fondul Proprietatea has just reported preliminary RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) net profit for 2021.

"The Ministry of Finance intends to maintain its participation in FP, exercising the quality of shareholder conferred by the number of shares held. The strategy of the Ministry of Finance towards FP is for it to consolidate its position on the capital market, to maximize its returns to shareholders, to increase the value of its assets," the ministry stated.

Among others, the ministry ponders over nominating a candidate for the Fund's Board of Nominees. But it would need the support of other shareholders to appoint one of the five memes of the Board.

Following the resignation of Mark Henry Gitenstein last December, the shareholders of the Fund will be invited to elect a new member at the meeting in April. The Board currently consists of Omer Tetik, Nick Paris, Ilinca von Derenthall and Ciprian Ladunca.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Acceleration programs supporting startups in Romania
Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Acceleration programs supporting startups in Romania
