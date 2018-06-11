Romanian Govt. approves EUR 400 mln for ecological public transport

Romania’s Government approved on Friday, June 8, an emergency ordinance that allows local authorities to access EUR 400 million worth of EU funds to buy electric trams, trolleybuses and buses and charging stations.

The money will also be available to local authorities that want to buy Euro 6 Diesel school buses for student transport, local Profit.ro reported.

Some 24 cities in Romania have asked for EUR 380 million worth of funds to buy ecological means of transport while 71 towns and cities asked for financing to buy school buses.

Romanian city gets its first electric buses

