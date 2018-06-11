31 °C
Bucharest
Jun 11, 17:38

Romanian Govt. approves EUR 400 mln for ecological public transport

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romania’s Government approved on Friday, June 8, an emergency ordinance that allows local authorities to access EUR 400 million worth of EU funds to buy electric trams, trolleybuses and buses and charging stations.

The money will also be available to local authorities that want to buy Euro 6 Diesel school buses for student transport, local Profit.ro reported.

Some 24 cities in Romania have asked for EUR 380 million worth of funds to buy ecological means of transport while 71 towns and cities asked for financing to buy school buses.

Romanian city gets its first electric buses

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now