Romanian Govt keeps paying 8.25% on 1yr bonds to households in August

Romania’s Ministry of Finance will pay a coupon of 8.25% for the one-year bonds it will issue to individual investors in August, a rate equal to that paid on bonds with the same maturity in July.

However, the Treasury discontinued the sale of three-year bonds - which were issued in July with a larger, 8.6% coupon attached.

It said that the households demonstrated high interest during the previous issue of bonds, carried out in July - when they laced RON 1.49 bln (EUR 300 mln). No breakdown by maturity was released, though.

The bonds issued in August were launched under the Tezaur scheme - where the bonds are not listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The latest issues under the Fidelis scheme - where the bonds are listed at BVB, took place in June.

